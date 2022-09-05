Millie Laura Rempel, a frequent visitor to health mines in Boulder, passed away on Aug. 22, 2022, at the age of 82 at the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, British Columbia.
Born on January 18, 1940, in Vancouver, BC, Millie spent the first few years of her life in the big city before moving to Clearwater, BC, where she enjoyed the rest of her days living and loving her community.
Millie married John Rempel in 1955, and they raised three children while remaining active in the curling club and fundraising to keep the Clearwater Arena alive. As a long-time resident, Millie worked for many years at the Clearwater Post Office until her retirement at the age of 72. S
he enjoyed playing Bingo until after retirement when she discovered a love for the local Wednesday night Poker Club. Many who played against her know that she played to win. Her competitive spirit didn’t end with poker – she would kick your ass at Scrabble too! Millie had a big heart. She was kind and loving to all she knew, even if it meant giving a stern word or two. Anyone who knew Millie had the honour of being well-loved and taken care of.
Millie was predeceased by her husband, John Rempel; her two sisters and one brother. She is survived by her brother, Theodore Richter; three children Mark (Rebecca), Mona (Gerard), and Kevin (Susan); grandchildren Jennifer (Roger), Sara (Glen), Joshua (Anisha), Russell (Alexis), Leah (Brady), Jennifer, Gwen, Diane, Russell, and Rachel; as well as several great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews in both Canada and the United States; and those she chose as family.
A graveside service with interment will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Clearwater, BC on Aug. 29, 2022, at 2 p.m., luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local Food Bank. Condolences can be sent to DrakeCremation.com
