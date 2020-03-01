Milford Elmer Colombe of Basin, MT. left this world on February 25, 2020.
Mel was born to Milford Colombe and Vivian Brown on November 13, 1940 in Rosebud S.D. He was raised in and around Fort Pierre, South Dakota until his early teens where he met the love of his life Gladys Lenoir. They were married December 31, 1956. They moved to Montana and made it their home. They had 7 children. Mel and Gladys were married 52 years before she preceded him in death in 2007.
Mel joined the Operating Engineers local 400 on September 1, 1957 and was an active member for over 50 years. If you drive any of the highways or over any of the bridges in Montana, it is more than likely Mel worked on them at one time or another, and on many of the dams around the country. It is said that God needed a crane operator so he took Mel home.
Mel was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed teaching his children and grandchildren to hunt, fish and camp in the mountains. He traveled many roads and found a friend on every one of them.
He was preceded in death by his children Kathryn, James and Jon. He is survived by his daughters Janie Brothers (Bill) of Butte, Judi Collins of Great Falls, Jackie Colombe of Basin and Julie Lacer of Boise, Idaho; his companion of 9 years, Joan Lake; 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
A celebration of Mel’s life and potluck will be held Saturday, March 7, 1pm to 4pm, at Phil and Tim’s in Boulder.
