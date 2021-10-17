Michael “Mike” S. Myrhow passed away on October 13, 2021, in Winnemucca, Nevada.
Mike was born on October 2, 1940, in Fargo, North Dakota to Alfred and Margaret Myrhow. He moved to Montana at an early age and attended school in Cut Bank, and later graduated from the University of Montana and received his master’s degree from Kansas State University.
Mike married Geraldine Scheet in 1962. Mike taught school in Boulder for many years before moving in 1990 to Winnemucca, where he taught and retired from Great Basin College in 2006.
Throughout his teaching career, Mike received many awards, including the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regent’s Teaching Award in 2006.
Mike is survived by his sons, Stuart (Leslie) and Paul; granddaughter Monica Belanger; great-granddaughter Megan Belanger; his brother Bruce Myrhow; and multiple nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Myrhow, his mother, Margaret, father, Alfred, and sister, Carmen Sigman.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Boulder, Montana Cemetery at a later date. The family would like to thank Thea and Guiding Light Hospice, Humboldt General Hospital, HGH EMS, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, Meals on Wheels, as well as all the amazing neighbors and for all the thoughts and prayers during this time.
