Marvin D. Timmer of Great Falls, Montana peacefully passed away Aug. 20, 2022, at Peace Hospice.
Marvin was born in Butte on Feb. 26, 1943, the son of Richard Timmer and Violet Timmer. In 1961, he graduated from Jefferson High School in Boulder.
He married his high school sweetheart in 1962 in Boulder. Together they welcomed two sons, Troy and Kirk. Marvin and Ceil lived for many years in Basin and Boulder, moving to Great Falls in 2007. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last Sept. 2.
Marvin worked in the Butte mines for several years. He then went to work for the Montana highway Department for 27 years. He retired from the state in 1983 and finished his career at Montana Tunnels.
Before Marvin suffered a stroke in 2019, he was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt, fish, garden and play golf. Most of all, Marvin loved spending time with his family. He followed his sons all over the country supporting Bobcat football, watching both playing on the 1984 national championship team. He taught his sons and grandkids countless life skills and lessons, and his great-grandchildren were his most recent joy.
Marvin is missed and survived by his wife, Cecile (Ceil) Timmer; two sons, Troy (Michelle) Timmer and Kirk (Kelly) Timmer; his six grandchildren, Casey (Keesha) Timmer, Cody (Savannah) Timmer, and Megan Timmer, and Ty (Jess), Trace (Tessa), and Trevan (Rilee) Timmer. He was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Sept. 17 at 11:00 a.m. at the Boulder Community Center at St. Catherine Church in Boulder.
