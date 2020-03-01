Marie F. Betka, age 75, of Wausau, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on January 29, 2020 at her home.
Marie was born on April 20, 1944 in Tomahawk to her parents Hans & Helen (Rzeszutek) Vander Voort. Marie went to elementary school in the town of Harrison & was a graduate of Tomahawk High School. After graduation, Marie went to UW Stevens Point where she earned her teaching degree. She was married to Ed Betka on December 30, 1967. While Marie was working, she taught home economics at Marathon High School.
Marie is survived by her husband, Ed Betka; and two sisters, Carol Vander Voort & Janet Vander Voort. Marie was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, John; and a sister, Irene.
A Mass of Christian Burial took place at 11 am on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, with Fr. Louis Maram Reddy officiating. Burial will take place in St. Augustine Cemetery in the springtime.
Krueger Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service assisted the family with arrangements.
