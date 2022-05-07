Marie Catherine Arnold, who died on April 27, was born on August 3, 1933, in Pine River, MN to Llewellyn and Helen Knott. She had three sisters and seven brothers.
She moved to Montana in the early 1950s and went to work for the Boulder River School and Hospital. She met the love of her life, Richard Raymond Arnold, and married on February 19, 1955. They had six children: Rose (Rodger) Johnson of Boulder, Gail (Lyman) Turbiville of Chadron, NE, Tom Arnold of Big Sandy, Carrie (Joe) Clary of Pensacola, FL, Diana Emmons of Helena, and David & Micki Arnold of Butte.
Marie went to work for the Jefferson School District in the late 1960s and retired as head cook in the late 1980s. She enjoyed playing cards, crocheting, and sewing cloths for the family. She also enjoyed picnics, fishing, camping and spending time with the great grandchildren and grandchildren.
She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and was always ready for surprised unannounced dinner guests brought home by her children. In the last few years of her life, she resided in an assisted living facility and kept the staff on their toes with her pranks and jokes.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband Richard, her parents, and brother Bill, Robert, Kenneth and John Knott. She is survived by her six children; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sisters Bernice, Doris, and Hope; and brothers, Sam, David, and Joe.
Services were held at the Life Church in Boulder on May 2, 2022.
