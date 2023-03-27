Kyler Pallister didn’t have to say a word to make a statement. His presence alone was a quiet influence. But when he did talk, it was worth a listen. Often with just a few subtle, choice words, he’d leave you in tears of laughter.
As kind as he was soft-spoken and witty, Kyler was a talented climber and skier, and an invaluable contributor to the lab where he worked for nearly 15 years in Bozeman. Climbing partners and colleagues alike adored his mischievous streak and generosity of spirit.
“He possessed a magnetic, understated flair,” wrote one friend.
Born in Missoula on Dec. 18, 1981, to Chris and Jane Pallister, Kyler moved with his family to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1982, and graduated from Robert Service High School in 2000. Kyler had deep connections to Boulder. He loved spending time helping Uncle Seth and Danielle on the Pallister ranch, chasing lions with Uncle Fuzz, talking science and watching movies with Grandpa Doc and hanging with all the uncles, aunts and cousins in the area. It was his home away from home.
He and his brothers, Erik and Ryan, grew up hiking, hunting and fishing, and as soon as they could drive, the boys began exploring on their own. He and Erik attended Montana State University together, driving back and forth to Alaska in their Toyota Tundra, and traveling to climb in places like Yosemite, southern Utah, and eventually, internationally. Kyler excelled on rock, ice and in the mountains, climbing many of the hardest routes in and around southwest Montana and contributing numerous first ascents.
“He followed a pure climbing path, answering to his own climbing itch,” wrote another friend. “He was the guy many of us loved to climb with, for he knew how to try hard, relax well, take it seriously when needed, and not too seriously that it would rob the fun.”
In 2007, Kyler received a bachelor’s in Biological Sciences, with an emphasis in Ecology and Evolution, from MSU. Shortly after graduation, he interned in an NIH-funded infectious disease lab at his alma mater, studying Staphylococcus aureus and human neutrophils. Naturally gifted at deductive reasoning and with an eye for detail, Kyler quickly became a research associate and eventually, lab manager. Over his career, he was author or co-author on over 20 peer-reviewed publications.
“Everybody knew him as this fabulous athlete, and I knew him as this fabulous mind,” said Jovanka Voyich, head of MSU’s microbiology and immunology department and the lab where Kyler worked. “He was the backbone of our lab.”
As he was with climbing, Kyler was humble about his intelligence and avoided the limelight in his career.
There was, however, one area he did show off: His sense of fashion, especially his penchant for acid washed denim. Even at work, he often had a neon pink sweater and acid washed jeans under his lab coat.
To talk to Kyler’s loved ones is to hear stories. Doing the Floss Dance to warm up for rock climbs. Getting a broken car towed away from the highway so he could spend a weekend with his brother and friends (he got it towed to the junkyard later). Weighing the baby donkey on a bathroom scale. Sending postcards back to the lab from his climbing trips overseas.
One of the most important parts of his last several years was the influence he had on one child’s life. Starting when Alice Griffin was 3, Kyler was Alice’s number one man. From bone-collecting adventures to science experiments, dragons and fireworks, the two were made for each other. Over time, Kyler became a father to Alice and a love to her mother. A friendship with a child and her mother burgeoned into a family. But his time here on Earth was all too short.
In March 2020, Kyler was struck by Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) with the inversion 3 mutation, a very rare and aggressive blood cancer. True to his physical strength and grit, he fought against all odds without ever complaining. After a long and brutal battle, Kyler ascended his last peak and disappeared over the far side forever. He passed away on Jan. 11, 2023, at MD Anderson Cancer Care Facility in Houston, Texas, at age 41, leaving shattered hearts and cherished memories all along his back trail.
Kyler was deeply loved by a vast constellation of extended family. He is survived by his mother Jane, father Chris (Mika), brothers Erik (Jessika) and Ryan, his beloved partner Laura “Fats” Love and her beautiful daughter, Alice. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, and a tight-knit community of climbers, skiers and outdoor enthusiasts in and around Bozeman.
Kyler, with his kindness, caring and endearing smile, will be missed by everyone who knew him.
A Celebration of Life will be held on April 1 at 3:00 p.m. in the ballroom at the Emerson Center for the Arts & Culture, 111 S. Grand Avenue in Bozeman.
In honor of Kyler and for many cancer patients, please consider joining the national bone marrow registry.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.