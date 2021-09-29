On the evening of September 21, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer, Judi left this life just as she lived it, with dignity and strength.
Judith Lee was born to Ralph (Speed) and Lee Simons on November 12, 1947, in Townsend, MT. She would be joined by a sister, Sue, before the family moved to Boulder in 1954. Judi would later become big sister to Nita and Marty. Growing up in Boulder allowed Judi and her friends to freely explore and play. Their rules being, “be home for dinner” and, “when the street lights come on head for home.” It was a magical time to be a kid.
Judi attended Boulder Grade School and graduated from Jefferson County High School in 1965. She attended Hollywood Beauty School in Billings, earning a diploma in 1966. She would hold various jobs, but found her career in banking. Judi started as a teller at First Boulder Valley Bank and worked her way up to a position of vice president, a position she held until she retired.
On November 16, 1966, Judi married her high school sweetheart Larry Saarinen. Larry’s service in the Army would move the young couple to Fort Campbell, Kentucky and, after Larry’s return from Vietnam, to Fort Bellfore, Virginia. Judi was very proud of Larry’s service and had fond memories of their time in Kentucky and Virginia. Upon Larry’s discharge, they would live for a short time in Butte before making Boulder their forever home.
Judi and Larry would add two amazing sons to the family, Jeff in 1970 and Jeremy in 1971. Having her two boys gave her an opportunity to become a “second mom” to the neighborhood kids. Often she would load up her orange Vega and off they would go: to movies, scouting events or little league games. In 2007 Jeff married Kellie Hoopes and Judi finally had a daughter. To everyone’s delight, granddaughter Bree joined the family on November 14, 2009. Judi loved Bree deeply and enjoyed spending time with her. Bree remembers her never being too busy to stop whatever she was doing to play.
Judi and Larry decided to put an addition on to their house. It didn’t take long for it to become the place of family gatherings, celebrations and holidays. She would host the aarinen, Simons, Parsons, McCauley and Miller families. We loved spending this time together. Judi had a way of making everyone feel welcome in their home.
Judi served on numerous boards and committees. Her dedication and love of Boulder has helped to make it a wonderful place to live and raise a family.
Judi loved her family, friends, meeting new people, reading, laughing, dancing, rum and cokes, tulips, meadowlarks and seeing new places.
One thing Judi did not love was walking, unless it involved shopping or a beach in Hawaii.
Judi was strong, dedicated, and optimistic (believing that middle age was 60), an inspiration and a paper packrat.
She will be deeply missed by her husband Larry; sons Jeff (Kellie) Saarinen, Jeremy Saarinen; granddaughter Bree Saarinen; sisters Sue Miller and Nita (Ed) McCauley; brother Marty (Sandy) Simons; in-laws Delbert (Nora) Saarinen; and numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. As well as those who hold a special place in Judi’s heart, Barb (Jerry) Hamlin, JoAnn (Gene) Hunt and Kathy (Larry) Fritz.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Speed and Lee Simons; and in-laws Leonard and Senia Saarinen, Bruce Saarinen, Wendy Saarinen, Susan Saarinen, Todd Saarinen, Chuck and Mavis Parsons and Sid Miller.
The family extends a heart filled thank you to Lori and Amanda Lagerquist and Dorothy Lanz for their love and care of Judi.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Bear Grass Suites, P.O. Box 629, Boulder, MT 59632
At the request of Judi, no services will be held.
