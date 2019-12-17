Jon Michael Colombe, 58, passed away in Helena on Nov. 30, 2019 after battling lung cancer. Jon was born in Pierre, South Dakota on Sept. 30, 1961 to Milford and Gladys Colombe. His early years were spent in Libby. He graduated from Mark Twain High School in Center, MO in 1979.
Shortly after he moved to Vancouver, WA with his family. There he met and married Rochelle Lewis and from this union came to two greatest loves, his daughters Amy and Amber.
Jon worked on many ranches throughout Wyoming and Montana. He eventually became a heavy equipment operator and was a member of Local 400 Operating Engineers for many years.
Jon was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, and camping. He passed his love of the outdoors on to his daughters and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother Gladys, sister Kathryn, brother James, and his faithful companion of 14 years, his dog Cimmeron.
Jon is survived by his daughters, Amy Scheeler and grandson Talon of Savannah, GA. Amber (Steven) Muna and their children Daven and Kirida of Basin. Father and stepmother Milford Colombe and Joan Lake of Basin. Sister Janie (Billy) Brothers of Butte. Judi Collins of Great Falls. Jackie Colombe of Basin. Julie Colombe of Boise, ID. Numerous nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Dec. 22, 2019 at the Basin Community Hall in Basin at 1 p.m. Potluck to follow.
In lieu of flowers the family asks all memorials be made in donations to help the family cover cremation services. You can make donations to the online GoFundMe for Jon Colombe, the Silver Saddle, or we will have a collection box at the memorial.
