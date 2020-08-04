John Anthony Grace of Boulder suddenly went to be with the lord on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, surrounded by his children.
John was born on July 13, 1966 in Butte to Edward and Frances Grace. He grew up in the Boulder/Basin area where he caused some trouble and made lifelong friends. He also spent a lot of time on the west coast and enjoyed his time there.
John attended Jefferson High School, graduating in 1986. After high school he joined the Army where he was a medic. He earned several awards and was a part of the Gulf War.
When he returned to his hometown in 1993, he met Tina and Ashley. This was the start of their family that would grow and change for the next 25 years. In 1998, John got his son, his best friend, Mathew. In 2003 the family continued to grow: Meadow came into the world and has kept her dad on his toes ever since.
If you knew John, the most important thing to him was his family. He always made sure his kids had everything they needed. He taught them the essentials in life and never passed up the chance to give someone a good lecture. Lectures that, if you were lucky enough to get one, you will never forget. John cared for his community: He was very close with everyone and was always willing to help out however he could.
John was an avid hunter, collector, and tinkerer. He loved to work on things, fixing them and making new. He loved the outdoors and going for drives with his family. In his later days, due to injuries and being 100% disabled, he enjoyed more inside activities like video games and playing with his granddaughters.
John is survived by his brothers, Ed and Robert Grace, former wife Tina Kruse, children Ashley, Mathew & Meadow Grace and two granddaughters, Emilie and Taliah Glenn. John is also survived by extended family/in-laws and countless loving friends.
A viewing will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Retz Funeral Home, 315 E. 6th Ave. in Helena. A graveside service with military honors will take place at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of John.
