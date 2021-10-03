I’d like the memory of me to be a happy one.
I’d like to leave an afterglow of smiles when the day is done.
I’d like to leave an echo whispering down the ways
of happy times and laughing times and bright sunny days.
I’d like the tears of those who grieve to dry before the sun
of happy memories I leave behind when the day is done.
– Author unknown
Jodie Rae Rolfe was born April 19, 1954 in Scobey, Montana to Rudolph (Rudy) and Barbara (Dickinson) Rolfe. She was the first grandchild of Floyd and Marie (Chase) Dickinson. Jodie’s grandparents cared for her the first two years while her parents worked. She often accompanied Grandma Marie to the Ladies Aide meetings and other church gatherings, where she learned to love being with Grandma Marie’s friends, who showered Jodie with love and attention. Jodie always felt a special kinship with people of her Grandma Marie’s generation.
Born before there was television to a family that loved to sing, Jodie learned to love music early in life. She often said she didn’t remember much about the sermons at church, but she could sing the first verse of most all of the hymns. Her “Celebration of Life” is also a celebration of music.
In 1968, Jodie met Ronald (Ron) Morris when she was living in Hamilton, Montana. They were married and had two children – Deborah Louise (Debbie) and Robert James (Rob). Ron and Jodie later divorced. In 1979, Jodie met and married Raymond (Ray) Opat – the one Jodie called her “true love.”
Jodie, Ray and daughter Debbie moved to Scobey in 1995. Jodie worked as a nurse’s aide for over 20 years, in addition to working as a housekeeper for certain Scobey residents and friends. Jodie also worked as a housekeeper when she lived in the Bitterroot Valley prior to moving back to Scobey.
Being a member of the Methodist Church in Scobey was always a big part of Jodie’s life. Music, time spent with treasured family and friends, writing poetry and doing needlepoint crafts brought joy to Jodie’s life. Jodie loved to bake, having learned skills from Grandma Marie earlier in life. Spending time with Grandma Marie and many older relatives and friends was very special to Jodie, and brought inspiration and spiritual growth to her life.
When Ray Opat passed away in 2019, Jodie and Debbie moved to Boulder, so they could be near Jodie’s son, Rob and his wife, Taunya, and Jodie’s grandchildren – Aidan and Mackenzie.
Jodie is survived by her siblings, Lynelle Rolfe, Lee Alan Rolfe and Brian Lee, as well as her daughter Debbie, son Rob, his wife Taunya, and her grandchildren Aidan and Mackenzie. Jodie is also survived by her aunts Florence (Dickinson) Hagiwara and Shirley (Dickinson) Van Whye and uncle James (Jim) Dickinson, along with their children and the rest of the Dickinson clan, most of whom were part of Jodie’s early life.
Jodie was loved by many, and will be missed by all.
Services will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.