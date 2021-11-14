James “Jim” Michael Fisher, age 43, of Boulder, MT, passed away on November 8, 2021. A Celebration of His Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 20th at Phil and Tim’s Bar in Boulder.
Memorials in honor of Jim are suggested to his wife Lyn Fisher at the Madison Valley Bank in Boulder; donations will be used to help pay for Jim’s medical expenses.
Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com, Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services of Butte, Montana, to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Jim.
