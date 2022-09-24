Jeremy Deinhamer graced this world with his passion and talents on October 11, 1979 in Billings.
Although he spent most of his years in Oregon, his heart remained in his beloved Montana.
Jeremy spent most of this summer in Portland’s University hospital and was excited for his upcoming discharge when he died suddenly.
He was a lover of everything fishing, especially the infamous cutthroat trout. He looked forward to nurture and fish with his 2.5-year-old son, Oliver, who inherited his daddy’s love of fishing poles and adventure.
Jeremy’s girlfriend, Sarah, his mother Sophie and brother Josh, grandmother Marcia Byers of Boulder and his Petersen aunts and uncles are left behind with memories of this compassionate, talented, empathic, fun and creative creature of our Creator.
Jerm especially loved his Uncle “Spike” Twohy of Boulder, who lovingly and carefully taught him to make Spike’s favorite drink at seven years old.
We love and miss you completely, Jerm, and are happy for you that you now fish in that big trout stream in the sky.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.