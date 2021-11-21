James Michael Fisher was born in Edmonds, Washington on May 30, 1978. He passed away November 8, 2021 at Saint Peters Hospital in Helena at the age of 43.
Jim resided in Boulder with his wife Lynn. He was a full of life, salt of the earth, a loving father and husband. When he first moved to Boulder he worked at the Skytop Ranch for several years. That is where he realized his love for the ranching life. From spring branding time to fall shipping of the calves, he loved it all.
After that, Jim started learning how to run equipment and began working for Vossler Excavating, and then onto Montana Hydraulics in Helena. He also worked at Montana Tunnels until it shut down. Jim worked at several different drilling operations all over the nation and was always noted to be a hard, loyal, and dependable worker.
Jim lived life to its fullest from all of his activities and hobbies, including epic hunting trips and world-famous paddle fishing trips, where the stories can go on for days and days with endless laughter. He also enjoyed shooting his Kimber 22-250 (a.k.a. his baby).
Jim had a special piece of his heart that loved spending time with his grandkids and playing on the Wii. He was known to go out on his escapades of treasure hunting, not to mention his Christmas tree hunting. Jim’s eyes would always light up and swell with pride anytime he got to talk about his daughter Kailie. The love for her ran very deep.
Jim brought joy and happiness to so many people’s lives and his memory will live on forever. Surviving Jim is wife Lynn K Fisher and daughter Kailie Fisher, both of Boulder; mother Cindy Fisher and sister Jessica Fisher, both of Cashmere Washington; grandchildren Landon and Harper Wharton, and nieces and nephews Brad Gerou, Brighton and Brooklyn Moses, and Grandma Diane Jones, (Nana) of Sequoia, Washington. Jim was preceded in death by his father James Brian Fisher and uncle Dave Fisher.
Memorials can be made at Madison Bank in Boulder. Services have taken place.
