(October 9, 1951 – December 21, 2020)
Celebration of Life
July 10, 2021 • 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
The Windsor
201 North Main • Boulder, Montana
We are celebrating the life of Mark Kelly, beloved Jefferson High School teacher. We invite you to join us at his favorite hangout, where we’ll raise a glass and remember our good friend.
