Harold LeRoy Grove, 85, known affectionately as “Musty” to many, passed away following a tragic accident on January 9, 2022.
Harold was born on June 10, 1936, in Helena, the only child of Frances (Harris) and Joseph Grove. He grew up in Helena, attending grade school and graduating from Helena High School in 1955.
After graduating, Harold proudly enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served some of his time in Germany as a lineman. After separation from the Army, Harold joined the Montana National Guard with the 3669th Maintenance Company, where he worked as a full-time technician at Fort Harrison in Helena until retiring as a first sergeant in 1986.
In 1959 Harold married Judith Lee Williams. To this union four children were born: Tracy, Pat, Tim and Mike. Some time later Harold married Kathy Ferda. Both of these unions ended in divorce.
Harold moved around a bit, from Helena to Boulder to Basin to Eugene, OR and then back to Helena, eventually settling his last years in a quaint house by the creek near Clancy. No matter where he was, he never forgot his Montana Army National Guard “buddies.” He will surely be missed at their many breakfast get-togethers.
Harold was happiest when he had his beloved 5-pound, four-legged Shatzee by his side. It was a very sad day when Shatzee crossed the rainbow bridge. It was at this time that Harold adopted his new four-legged, feisty sidekick, Daisy, to spend his remaining days with. You could always find Harold playing in “his” creek and tending to his many rabbits that he fed. Harold will be missed by many friends and family.
I guess we all know now that he really “wasn’t too ornery to die.”
Harold was preceded in death by his parents Frances and Joseph Grove and grandson Kyle Grove. He is survived by his children Tracy Grove, Patrick Grove (Denise), Tim Grove, Michael Grove (Wendy); grandchildren Christopher Gehring (Tony Lobello), Austin Grove (Hailey), Ivy Grove (Rachel Hughes), Shelbi Grove, Lane Grove, Erin Payne (Shawn), Joseph Grove, Jordan Samuelson, Jennifer Samuelson, Brandon Agan, Zach Agan; and great grandchildren Keaton, Kyle, Hattie, Rylee, Walker, Cash, Jade, Jerney, Bentley, Noa and Tori.
A graveside service was held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Fort Harrison VA Cemetery in Helena.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.