On Jan. 7, 2023, Harold H. Leu, 96, of Clancy passed from this world to the next due to medical complications.
Born to Herman and Hilda Leu on Nov. 26, 1926, Harold attended school through the eighth grade at the Travis Creek School before joining his parents on the family ranch.
Harold married Joann Marie DeBree on June 6, 1950 , and they would celebrate 72-plus years together. Three children were born from their union: Russ (Carrie), Karen (Darrell), and Cindy.
After retiring from ranching in 1980, Harold and Joann spent many years traveling to several states, often in their fifth wheel. Their destinations included Alaska for deep sea fishing, North Dakota for Octoberfest, and the New England states in the fall. International travel included countries in Europe, especially Switzerland where generations of the Leu family originated.
As a member of the Masonic Lodge in Marysville, Harold was charged with keeping the Whoopie Wagon in top condition for use in parades. He spent many delightful hours restoring automobiles, often from vehicles found rusting away in a field somewhere. Harold and Joann were longtime members of the Clancy Methodist Church and made many longtime friends there.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Edward Leu. In addition to being survived by his three children, Harold was blessed with seven grandchildren, Lindsey Williams, Ryan Leu, Jennifer Bergmann, Melissa Hughes, Britni Miller, Erica Ihde, and Andrea Miller; and seven great grandchildren. A special thanks to the staff of Son Heaven for their loving care of Harold while he was in residence there.
A memorial service will be held later this Spring. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a favorite memory of Harold.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.