Harold Clair Tilzey, 87, of Marietta, Georgia passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on June 28, 2021.
Harold’s life was long and adventurous. He was born in Helena, Montana in 1934, the first of Harold and Clare Tilzey’s eight children. He lived throughout Montana during his childhood as his family relocated frequently working for the highway department. He ultimately graduated from Missoula County High School and earned his Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology from the University of Montana.
Harold loved his Montana heritage, his Irish lineage as well as his service to our country. Given the chance, he would talk your ear off about all three.
As a college freshman he volunteered for the draft and was a proud veteran of the Korean War. After the war, he continued to serve as an Army Reservist while finishing college. Then, he joined the Air Force where he trained as a navigator.
Harold was an early pioneer in computing and data processing. Beginning in the 1950’s, Harold’s career in computer science spanned more than five decades. It included roles with Gulf Oil in Venezuela, Siyanco in Saudi Arabia, and Price Waterhouse, Coca Cola, and Rhodes Furniture — all in Atlanta, Georgia. By the time he retired he had programmed in dozens of languages and worked around the globe.
Harold had a wonderful sense of adventure and a deep knowledge of history. He was truly an explorer at heart, reaching all seven continents, including Antarctic and Arctic Circle expeditions into his late seventies. He was a self-taught gunsmith and an expert on the WWI era Springfield rifle. He spent several decades mastering his craft and meticulously rebuilt hundreds of these antique rifles.
Harold was passionate about travel, history, archeology, all things military and NFL football, especially the Houston Oilers, which then became the Tennessee Titans. He was ridiculously proud of his three daughters. Harold was a great storyteller and would talk about his passions and his three girls at great length to anyone willing to listen. His sense of adventure and all his tales about them will be greatly missed.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 50 years, Linda (nee Geddings), and his daughter Mary Heather Clements (Patrick). He is survived by his daughters: Dara Fairgrieves (Alan), and Alice McConnell, and his six grandchildren: Tessa and Jonathan Fairgrieves, Jacqueline and Jonathan Clements, and Evelyn and Jack McConnell. He is also survived by four of his seven siblings: his brother, Jim Tilzey, and sisters Faye Logan, Patty Hicks (Lee), Joyce Keeler, along with a large extended family.
In keeping with Harold’s wishes, he will be laid to rest at St. John the Evangelist in the Boulder Valley in Montana alongside many generations of his family.
The funeral Mass will be held at St. John’s on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 10 a.m., with graveside service to follow. After Mass, family and friends are invited to gather, enjoy lunch, and celebrate Harold’s life from 1-5 p.m. at The Delta Marriott Colonial Hotel Helena located at 2301 Colonial Drive in Helena.
