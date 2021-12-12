Boulder native Gregory Bruce Gill was surrounded by family when he passed away at home on Oct. 18, 2021.
Greg was born March 20, 1957 to Whalon and Katherine (Ulsher) Gill. He grew up in Boulder and spent all but the last five years of his life there. At the age of 15, Greg opted to go to Butte Vocational-Technical Center and become a certified mechanic. At 18, Greg married Debra Hand, of Georgia, and they raised two wonderful sons.
Greg worked as crusher operator and supervisor at the Basin Silica Mine for a time before being hired as a Boulder police officer. He was employed by the City of Boulder for another 30 years, retiring as Public Works director. He was also a Boulder volunteer fireman for 25 years.
Debra died in 2012, and Greg remarried in 2017 to his second grade sweetheart, Pamela Herseim. They resided in Idaho, and on Sept 11, 2018, Greg received a double lung transplant at University of Colorado Hospital in Denver, CO.
Greg was a friend to all he met. He was always up for a visit over a beer or a cup of coffee, and was always around to lend a helping hand. Greg was a great storyteller, but one of the things he will be most remembered for is quoting all of his friends’ favorite sayings whenever the occasion was right.
Greg enjoyed working on cars, and he and his dad rebuilt many engines together. He also enjoyed carpentry, welding, and being out in the mountains, whether it was just for a drive in the hills or skiing, hunting, fishing, or cutting firewood.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Debra. He is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Gill; sister Dawn (Bill) Fleming and her extended family; brother James (Charisma) Gill and his extended family; son Travis (Rae Lynn) Gill and grandchildren Brendan, Reese, Ella, and Liam; and son Andy and grandson, Wesley.
Our thanks to St. Luke’s Hospice, Meridian, Idaho, for their kind services. Memorial donations can be made to the Boulder Volunteer Fire Department.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.