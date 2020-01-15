Grace “Ann” Rieker, 78, formerly of Boulder, passed away December 24, 2019, in Kalispell.
Memorial services will be held this summer in Elkhorn.
Ann was born in Helena on February 24, 1941 to Bradley and Grace Crenshaw. She was raised in Boulder and Elkhorn. She graduated from Jefferson County High School in Boulder and the University of Montana.
Ann worked in the health and welfare system as she loved helping people. She enjoyed directing the choir and playing the organ at church, and delighted in teaching anyone who wished to learn to play. She was a member of the University of Montana chapter of SPURS. She was a Girl Scout leader, 4H leader, and volunteer for the Catholic Church in Boulder.
She moved to Kalispell where she owned Crenshaw House Bed and Breakfast. Ann passed away at the most spiritual time o the year, leaving her family and friends to be with her eternal family.
Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Bradley and Grace. She is survived by her three children, Jeannie (Dave) Wilson, Alan (Becky) Rieker, and Elaine (Stan) Sears; brother Bill (Jennifer) Crenshaw; five grandchildren, Brittany, Amy, Bradley, Paige, and Erin; and four great-grandchildren, Tristin, Ailey, Rafe, and Zachary.
The Beautiful Babe from Boulder,” as Evel Knievel once called her, will be missed.
