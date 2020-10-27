It is with great sadness that the family of Gerry Myrhow announces her passing on October 19, 2020. She was 75 years old.
Gerry was born in Rugby, North Dakota on February 11, 1945, one of three children of Anton and Lostena Scheet. The family moved to East Helena in 1947 when Gerry was two years old.
Gerry was educated at St. Ann’s Catholic School in East Helena and then attended High School in Helena. Gerry and Michael (Mike) Myrhow were married on Aug, 11, 1962 at St. Ann’s Catholic church in East Helena. They had two sons, Stuart and Paul.
Gerry worked in human resources at the Boulder River School and Hospital and then at the Montana Developmental Center in Boulder. In 1990 Mike and Gerry moved to Winnemucca, Nevada where she finished her career as the human resources manager of Winners Casino.
After retirement, Gerry and Mike spent their winters in Yuma, Arizona where they met many new friends. She was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening, spending time with family and friends, and watching NASCAR, and was a life-long fan of the San Francisco Giants. She deeply loved her family and friends, especially her granddaughter Monica and great granddaughter Megan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Janet Rate, and brother Gerald Scheet.
Survivors include her loving husband Mike; sons Stuart (Leslie) of Reno, NV and Paul of Winnemucca, NV; granddaughter Monica Belanger (Mike) and great-granddaughter Megan Belanger of Reno, NV.
