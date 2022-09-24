Born November 9, 1947 in Miles City, Gary Kenneth Rudoph’s luck began when he was taken home by Kenneth and Dolores Rudolph and became baby brother to Judy.
Gary graduated in 1966 from Custer County High School, where he was a member of Choraleers. He then graduated from Miles City Community College in 1970.
Gary met the love of his life, Billie Wilson, through mutual friends in 1971, and they married in 1972. They lived briefly in Helena before moving to Boulder. Their first son, Jonathan, was born in 1975 followed by their second, Jeffrey, in 1977. Gary retired from the Montana Developmental Center after 33 years.
Gary was happy-go-lucky and loved to tease everyone. He enjoyed his CB radio and was an avid reader and crossword puzzler, but would always put down his book to listen to his boys.
Gary died Sept. 20, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Billie; sons Jonathan (Jill Whitly) of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Jeffrey (Brooks) of Boulder; grandsons Justin Ahleen of Taylorsville, Utah, Jace Kenneth Rudolph of Boulder, and bonus granddaughter Brailynn DeMers of Havre.
A family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Boulder Community Library.
