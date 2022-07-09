Eugene “Gene” Dennis Nyland of Helena passed away at St. Peter’s Hospital in the early evening on Monday, June 27, 2022. He was 80.
Gene was born June 7, 1942, in Helena to Buford and Bertha Nyland. He lived his early life in Basin and later in Helena, attended local schools, and graduated from Helena High School in 1960. He met his wife of 53 years, Leona “Punkie” Traynor, in high school and together they raised their three children – a son, Dennis, and twin daughters, Cheryl and Cary.
Gene served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1966 through 1970. The majority of his service was on the USS Long Beach (CGM 9) during the Vietnam War. After his service in the Navy, he returned to Helena and worked for Ford and eventually at the United States Postal Service, where he ultimately retired.
Gene, known as “Papa” by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, will be missed. He enjoyed working on vehicles and, in his day, would go across the street and spend hours visiting with his good friend Hoss in his garage. He loved his Chevys and would give you his opinion if you did not own one. He enjoyed watching the NASCAR races on Sundays and the follow-up calls with his grandson, Jamison, talking about the results of their favorite drivers.
Gene loved animals, whether the foxes at the old airport or the squirrels or birds he fed every day. He especially loved his German Shepherds, which he owned in probably every color. And he loved taking his dogs for rides in the mountains around Helena. Gene was very interested in and spent many hours working on his family genealogy. He also enjoyed sitting around and talking about current events or the many stories of growing up with his family.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Leona (2016), his parents, Buford (1978) and Bertha (2003) Nyland, his brother, Robert “Bob” Nyland (2009), and his sister, Judith “Judy” Williams (1988).
He is survived by his son Dennis (Tari) Nyland of Helena; daughters Cheryl (Brad) Ricker and Cary (John) Covert, both of Helena; his grandchildren: Jamison (Eva) Nyland of Washington, Aimee (Claudius) Cramer von Clausbruch of Helena, Mikaela (Zachary) Buckius of Maui, Hawaii, Michael (Allie) Mallard of Pensacola, Florida, Douglas (Brittany) Mallard of Helena, Cary Chamberlain of Helena, CodiAnne (Nick) Loomer of Helena, Colton and Jake Ricker of Helena, Risha Ricker of Choteau, Ronnie (George) Ricker of Seattle, Washington, Russell (Erica) Ricker of Louisville, Colorado, RyeAnne (Josh) Ricker of Silver Spring, Maryland, Adam (Annie) Covert of Missoula, Dana Covert of Missoula, Jeremy Covert of Missoula, and Beverly (Scott) Turner; and his great-grandchildren: Jordan, Alyssa, Jaxon, Julian, and Lila (Jamison), Finnley, Aurelia, Leeland, Charlotte (Aimee), Noa (Mikaela), Caidence (Michael), James and Thea (Douglas), Elizabeth (Russell), Adolin, Atlee, and Alisaie (RyeAnne), Novee and Carter (Adam), and Clarence (Beverly).
He is also survived by his siblings: Donald Nyland (Donnette and Brian), Sally Nyland (Dave), and Tom (Sharon) Nyland, and his sister-in-law, Sue Nyland (Ben, Sarah and Luke), and several great nieces and nephews. Gene also leaves behind many loved and special friends, and last but not least, his best friend, Rascal.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on July 22, at 11:00 a.m., at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. A reception will follow at the American Legion, 3095 Villard Avenue in Helena. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorial/donations in Gene’s name be directed to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society, P.O. Box 4455, Helena, MT 59604.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to St. Peter’s Ambulance and St. Peter’s Health ER staff and medical personnel for their compassion and care during this difficult time.
