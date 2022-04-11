Elaine Rutledge, of Boulder, passed away in the arms of her family while listening to the Lord’s prayer on March 30, 2022. She was 79 years old.
Elaine was born on July 7, 1942 in Harrisonville, Missouri to Dorothy and Donald Atkin. She had a range of careers, working in banking and as a lunchroom lady before discovering her talent as a caregiver. She traveled and moved throughout her entire life, and loved spontaneous visits, long drives, ghost towns, and finding treasures at antique stores and garage sales. She also had a love for sewing, and crocheting, and made many clothes for her family over the years. She was notorious for her delicious banana crème pie!
Though she lived in many places, Montana always had her heart. She adored spending her summers in Townsend mining for gold and living off the land. She also loved Washington and lived there for 20 years, seven of them in Stanwood.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, W.B. Rutledge; parents Donald and Dorothy Atkin; brother Marvin Atkin; and grandson Peri Ostergaard. She is survived by her brothers, Donald Atkin and Larry Atkin (Barbara); son Jeff Rutledge (Pamela), of Boulder; daughters Angela Meahl (Brad) of Lake Havasu, AZ, and Laura Rigdon (Don) of Pendleton, SC; grandchildren Jacob, Ashly, Brittany, Sydney, Nicki, Seth, and Molly; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The little ones were Elaine’s greatest joy, and she enjoyed nothing more than spending time with them. Though her health declined in her last years, she had many moments of joy, and loved time with her family playing games – especially when she knocked them all out of the park rolling five Yahtzee’s in a single game! Elaine was a gun-totin’ Gma with a loving heart, and her family is grateful that she is no longer in pain and is whole and healed with Jesus.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.