Dorothy “Dot” Creechley, 82, passed away peacefully on Apr.29, 2023, surrounded by her family in Boise, Idaho.
Dot was born on Sept. 5, 1940, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Brunislaw and Victoria Rutkowski. When Dot was a young child, the family moved to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Dot attended St. Anthony’s Grade School, and graduated from Central Catholic High School in May, 1957.
She moved to Las Vegas, Nev., where she married Jack Creechley, a ceramic tile contractor, in 1967, and pursued a career in accounting. In 1970, Dot and Jack purchased the Outdoor Inn in Jarbidge, Nev., and moved to Jarbidge the spring of 1975. For 48 years, from each May through November, Dot ran the Outdoor Inn, where she hosted many travelers and prepared her homemade recipes that included her famous breads, jellies, and ice cream.
Dot was active in the Jarbidge Community Association, first as treasurer and then later as secretary for over 20 years. Dot thoroughly enjoyed her years and celebrations in Jarbidge, especially the community events that included many parades where she could be seen riding in her old Model T, ’67 Toyota truck, or ’56 T-bird.
In 1977, Jack started a tile contracting business in Idaho and Dot added handling all the accounting and administrative work to her busy schedule. Jack and Dot semi-retired in 1991, spending the winters in Parker Dam, Ariz., where they built a house on the Colorado River.
Jack passed away in 2008, and their son, Dick, took over the tile business. In 2014, Dot married Clarence “Mak” Makela, who came from the Boulder area. Dot continued to run the Outdoor Inn until she sold it in 2018, when she officially retired to have more time to enjoy her true passions that included hunting, fishing, and tending to her garden and beautiful flowers. She also had the opportunity to travel many miles across the nation visiting her many relatives, classmates, and friends that she had accumulated in her lifetime.
Dot is survived by her daughter Christi (Newt) Redenbo and son Dick (Nancy) Creechley; grandchildren Michael Redenbo, Leslee (Thayne) Hill, and Joe (Angelina) Creechley; and eight great-grandchildren; as well as step-children Richard (Julie) Creechley, Jack (Cathy)Creechley, Sandy Creechley, Stan Creechley, and eight step-grandchildren. She is also survived by her husband, Mak, and his nine children and ten grandchildren.
Dot was preceded in death by her parents, Brunislaw and Victoria Rutkowski; husband, Jack Creechley; sister Eleanor Talley; brothers Bernard and Steven Rutkowski; and grandson Scott Creechley.
We will celebrate Dot’s life on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, 2612 W. State Street, Boise, Idaho. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be immediately following at Morris Hill Cemetery in Boise.
Contributions in memory of Dot can be made to the Jarbidge Community Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.