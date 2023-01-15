Donna Jean (Melom) Axt went to be with the love of her life, Alvin, and her Lord and Savior on Dec. 16, 2022.
Donna was born in a small house in McClusky, N.D. on Sept. 10, 1933. After school, she went to Minneapolis to work. She came home for her sister Doris’s wedding in June of 1953 and met Alvin Axt. They were married Nov. 11, 1953.
They lived in McClusky for a time and then moved to Minnesota. They moved several times in Minnesota and finally settled in Boulder in 1978, where they purchased the O-Z Motel.
After retiring they moved out of town where she had chickens, quail, and pheasants. She loved living out of town where she had a huge garden and watched the deer and elk try to eat what she worked so hard to grow.
Donna dearly loved her grandchildren. She was always there for them, and you could see her sledding down the hill in the winter and fishing with them in the summer. Donna was very active in her church and the Red Hats, and was a senior companion for many years. She loved spending time with her family, fishing, gardening, crafting, puzzles, sewing and playing games. She made several quilts for her family. She loved Christmas and baking cookies.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband Alvin; brothers Marvin and Loren; sister Doris; and her parents. She is survived by her daughters, Paulette Smith and Brenda Smith; grandchildren Brandon (Megan) Smith and Bettani (Micheal) Finch; great grandchildren Skylar, Shyloh, and Sofiya Smith and Ainsley Finch. Special mention of Curt Paulson, whom she considered family for years.
A memorial service will be held in the spring.
