Dick Wiebe, 77, of Helena, passed away May 10 peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, after fighting a short battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
He was born in Hood River, Oregon to Flanny and Eileen (Warner) Wiebe and spent his childhood in Townsend/Toston, Montana. At age 17, Dick joined the Navy as a boatswain’s mate and through the years he served on SEAL teams, becoming a Master Diver and attained the rank of Master Chief, with five tours in Vietnam. As a U.S. Navy Master Diver, he worked for NASA in the Neutral Buoyancy Simulator in Huntsville, Alabama at the Marshall Space Flight Center.
After his Navy career, he worked at various diving jobs on the East and West Coasts. He then settled in Montana where he attended Montana State University and Montana Tech, earning his RN.
Upon graduation, he started his health testing company, Vital Paragon, based in Butte and Boulder.
In December, 2001, he married Patricia Hogberg, residing in Florida and eventually moving to Northern Michigan and on to Vilseck, Germany, where they lived for 11 years. During his time in Germany, Dick worked at the Traumatic Brain Injury Clinic for Wounded Warriors with his treasured therapy dogs.
Dick had a passion for the outdoors and would take every opportunity to hop on his three-wheel recumbent bike and ride for miles. While in Germany, he logged 10,000 miles! He loved to travel and over the years, along with his wife Pat, they visited 32 countries.
Above all, Dick deeply loved and truly valued his family, friends and Navy buddies. He will be missed by everyone who became part of his life.
Dick especially loved his Golden Retriever, Effie, and his Corgi, Teagen, and could be seen often riding his bike with his companions (he called them his kids!) alongside him.
Dick is survived by his wife, Pat, of Helena; son Richard Wiebe of Little Rock, AR; daughter Cindy Ball (Tommy) of Malvern, AR; and son Trapper Hogberg (Kim Cosgrove) of Helena. Also surviving are his grandchildren Miles and Elliot Wiebe, Kayla and Konner Ball, and Harrison and Hudson Hogberg.
In addition are his sisters, Chris Ruddiman, of Salem, OR; Kathy Schendel of Helena; and Penny Hunsaker of Casa Grande, AZ; along with many nephews and nieces.
A celebration of his outstanding life will be held this fall.
