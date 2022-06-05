Diane Marie Hendrickson, 64, of Helena, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
She was born in Butte on June 22, 1957, to Leonard and Marylou Hendrickson. Her education began at St. Patrick’s School and continued at West Junior High and Butte High School. She then moved with her family to Minnesota, where she graduated from Pelican Rapids High School in 1975. After continuing her education at Moorhead Technical College, she began her career working at car dealerships in Fargo and Williston, North Dakota.
Returning to Butte in 1988, Diane started as a psychiatric aide at the Montana Developmental Center in Boulder, working with developmentally disabled residents. Her own experience with mental health issues made her a dedicated and compassionate caregiver for everyone she worked with. She stayed with this calling for more than 24 years, until health issues forced her to retire.
On June 13, 1992, Diane married Ed Parker. They divorced in 1999. She was also a longstanding member of Alcoholics Anonymous.
She is survived by her mother Marylou, brothers Ron (Nancy) and Jim (Machelle), and sisters Brenda and Karen (Tom), as well as four nephews and six nieces.
Friends are invited to share coffee and desserts from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, at Perkins Restaurant and Bakery in Butte. Funeral services are planned for July 2 in Dent, Minnesota. All services organized privately by family.
Please visit www.axelsonfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Diane.
