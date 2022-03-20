Detta Ann Gribbons, 64, was surround by family when she passed away February 15, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV from cancer complications.
Detta was born June 1, 1957, in Muncie, IN. She lived with her parents and sister on her Grandpa Gribbons’ farm in New Castle, IN. Later she lived in Dayton, OH with her parents, sister, and baby brother. In 1975, the family moved to Helena.
After graduating, she moved to Great Falls for x-ray school. In 1978, she moved to Seattle, WA where she worked as an x-ray technician, and mortgage and loan officer, and then cleaned homes, which she did until her retirement.
While in Seattle, she met her husband Milt Wilson. Together, they moved to Boulder in 2015. They became snowbirds and started wintering near Dolan Springs, AZ in 2020. While on their second trip, Detta was diagnosed with metastatic cancer.
Detta enjoyed time with Milt and their two dogs, Missy and Goldie, as well as arts and crafts, spending time with family including her great nieces and nephews, and canning with sister-in-law Debbie and niece Lillian.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Marvin and Lillian Gribbons. She is survived by her husband Milt Wilson of Boulder; sister Deana Deffinbaugh (Lyle) of Bridger, MT; brother Dundee Gribbons (Debbie) of Helena; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Detta’s life will be Saturday, April 2, from 1:00 pm to 4:30 p.m., at 1501 Mountain View Street, Helena. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Humane Society.
