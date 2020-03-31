Denise Sutherlin passed away recently at her home in Boulder. Although her health had been failing the past several years, her death was unexpected.
The daughter of Vern and Barbara Sutherlin, she was born in Yreka, California, on August 3, 1956. She attended school in Yreka, graduating from Yreka High School in 1974. That same year she moved with her family to Macomb, Illinois. There she married John White, also of Yreka, in March 1975. She and John lived there until 1978, when they returned to Yreka. Following their divorce, she moved to Boulder to be close to her family.
Denise worked with her parents at The Boulder Monitor, assisting them with the publishing of our local newspaper. Denise left The Monitor in 2000 and went to work for AYA (Youth Dynamics). In 2013, she began working at the Montana Developmental Center, retuiring in 2018 due to failing health.
Denise was a talented artist, taking art lessons beginning at the age of 11. She painted pictures, mostly landscapes, for family and friends.
Denise was preceded in death by her father, her twin sister Diane Miller, and her brother John Sutherlin. She is survived by her mother; her brother Steven Sutherlin; nephews Aaron Miller and Vernon “Buck” Sutherlin (Tonni); nieces Lisa Miller, Brandie Sutherlin, Cheyanne Sutherlin, and Barbara “BobbieJo” Sutherlin; great-nephew Ardoyne Sutherlin; aunts and uncles Dennis and Beverly Schaffer, and Howard and Akiko Manney; aunts Sally Carroll and Mary Ellin Hughes; and sister-in-law Kathrine Sutherlin.
As per her wishes, no funeral will be held. A private memorial service is planned for later this spring.
