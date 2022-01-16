The love of Orin’s life, Darlene Carol Jacobsen Marsh, passed away unexpectedly December 26, 2021 after dealing with a number of illnesses.
Darlene was born January 23, 1951 to Harry & Dorothy Jacobsen in Deer Lodge, where she grew up and attended various schools, graduating from Powell County High School. After graduation she worked for a short time in Butte before heading to Albuquerque, NM to join the Job Corps. While there she earned multiple certificates upon her graduation.
She then returned to Montana, taking a job at the Boulder River School and Hospital, where she worked with the deaf and blind, eventually meeting the love of her life, Orin Marsh. They were married June 12, 1976. Together over the next four years, they fostered six children. They were then blessed with the birth of their only child, Crispin, on May 18, 1980 — only 20 minutes after Mount Saint Helens first blew. During their time together they also had 15 dogs, as Darlene was an avid dog lover.
Darlene worked various jobs around Boulder before going back to school for accounting, graduating with an associate’s degree in 1998. Her first grandchild, Ethan Marsh, was born in 2002, followed by Jordan Marsh in 2005. Besides doing whatever she could for her grandchildren, she loved to read mystery romance novels, follow the news and watch HGTV for ideas to improve her home.
She was preceded in death by both parents, an infant sister Marlene, brother-in-law Ralph Hult and niece Hollie Hult. She is survived by her husband Orin Marsh; son Crispin (Heather) Marsh; grandchildren Ethan Marsh and Jordan Marsh; sisters Jolene Hult and Kathy (Tom) McElderry and their children, Heather (Tripp) Mincey, Corrie Hult (Pat), Janay (Garrett) Karnath; and three great nephews. Also special friends, Dean and Connie Grenz and Peggy Bouldry.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. January 23 at Boulder United Methodist Church.
