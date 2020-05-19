Darlene Alma (DeMers) Lawrence, born March 16th, 1943, passed away on May 4th, 2020.
She was born in Ronan, Montana to Harold and Alma DeMers(deceased). She is survived by her aunt Deanie Ramey; brothers, Monty (Kathy), Dennis (Sharon), Ed (Marilyn), Joe (Lacie) DeMers; sisters, Julie (Ted) Kresge and Betty DeMers; and her five children, Harold (Philinda) Stagg, Sonja Fletcher, Karen (Bill) Wortman, Valerie Stagg and Darrell Stagg.
She was blessed with nine grandkids, six great grandkids and her beloved dog, Peanut.
Darlene was raised in Boulder. She worked for a number of years at VanEvans Plywood Mill in Missoula, where she was one of the first women to work in the mill. She sold Tupperware and became a district manager.
But she always returned to Boulder. She worked at the Silver Saddle in Basin and later went back to MDC, where she retired with 29.9 years all together.
She especially liked working with the Native American clients.
In her younger days she rode horses, went hunting and camping. She enjoyed going dancing and giving grandkids rides in the dune buggy. Later, she enjoyed watching cowgirls and rodeo shows on TV. She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She will be dearly missed. Services will be held at a later date, to be announced, due to COVID-19.
