Cody Clyde Craft was born September 2, 1946, in Helena to Virgil J. Craft and Pearl S. (Craft) Wise. On October 26, 2021, he passed away in McMinnville, Oregon at the age of 75, surrounded by his family. He died from complications of Parkinson’s and Lewy Body dementia. Cody was a beloved husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, son, brother, uncle, friend, and neighbor.
Growing up in Boulder, Cody enjoyed the outdoor life with his friends. It has been said that he would ride the school bus home and pick up his hunting rifle and catch the same bus out of town to go hunting. Cody was raised by his mother, Pearl, who provided for the family as a master seamstress. He was very close with his mother and sisters, Fern and Vicki. Early in his high school years, Cody’s family moved to Oregon. However, he decided to stay in Montana, because in Oregon his jeans and cowboy boots were not allowed at school. He chose to stay with the family of Tom and Eve McCauley where he continued to live and work on their farm until he graduated. To this day, we consider the McCauleys our family.
Cody graduated from Jefferson County High School in 1964. Shortly thereafter he married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie Brewster. Their honeymoon consisted of moving to Corvallis, Oregon to be near Cody’s mother and sisters. They had three children, Gordon, David, and Sarah.
In Oregon, among many other jobs he worked for Clarence Venell on a grass seed farm. Soon after he found his passion and began his career as a truck driver, hauling livestock, logs, and freight. He retired from Consolidated Freightways in 2002. Not quite ready to stay retired, he learned to drive a transfer truck and drove for Signature Paving. He was a dedicated employee who earned the respect of his peers and management. He could always be counted on to be on time and set an example for those around him. He won numerous awards for safe driving and competed at the state and national level in truck driving competitions over the years. He won state champion twice and grand champion once, that year he won every possible category, except 2nd place.
Cody was active in several volunteer endeavors throughout the years. From Boy Scout leader and volunteer firefighter to supporting 4-H activities and being a volunteer with Truck Stop Ministries. He was also the first to lend a hand to anyone needing assistance.
His family enjoyed his dry and witty sense of humor, magic tricks and his ridiculous jokes. He was a good-natured tease and prankster, a model citizen, loving, kind, giving and adventurous. He was intelligent — so intelligent that if he didn’t have the answer, he would make one up. He will be missed deeply by his family and friends.
Cody loved his family, his farm, learning about and dreaming of Alaska, and many outdoor pursuits like gardening, farming, hunting, fishing, camping, crabbing and star gazing.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Fern Craft Gruby. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Bonnie Craft of Newberg, OR; son Gordon Craft (Kim) of Eagan, Minnesota; son David Craft (Kristy) of Enumclaw, WA; daughter Sarah Craft (Matt) of Newberg, OR; grandchildren Kirstie (Jeremias), Jessica (John), Casey (Sarah), Katie, Cora (Gabriel), Nick (Jen), Haeli (Carl); great-grandchildren, Kayden, Zavier, Gianna, Madeline, Raylynne, Ella, Jada, Asher, Mazikeen, Jude, Phoenix, Antonio, Marhlee, Aria and River; his sister Vicki (Walt), Oroville, WA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cody’s celebration of life will be held at Attrell’s Newberg Funeral Chapel, 207 Villa Rd, Newberg, OR at 11 a.m. on November 13. Please join us for refreshments afterwards.
