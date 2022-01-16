Charles D. Notbohm, Sr., age 78 of Clancy, passed away January 7, 2022 with his wife Betty and Granddaughter Meagan by his side.
Chuck was born in Glasgow, Montana, and raised in Helena and Basin. He was preceded in death by his children, Robert Notbohm and Nancy Notbohm. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty; daughter Jeanne (Bruce) Nevins of Clancy; and son Charles D. Notbohm Jr. of Tucson, AZ. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Chuck’s life is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1610 E 6th Ave. in Helena. No graveside services are planned.
“You are greatly loved and will be missed forever.”
SPECIAL DECLARATION BY THE COMMISSIONERS OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, MONTANA
WHEREAS, Charles “Chuck” Notbohm served the people of Jefferson County as a County Commissioner for eight years over two terms between 1994 and 2008; and WHEREAS, Charles “Chuck” Notbohm passed away on January 7, 2022:
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the flag on the grounds of the Jefferson County Courthouse shall be lowered to half staff immediately and shall remain at half staff until sundown on Thursday, January 20, 2022 in respect for Charles “Chuck” Notbohm.
