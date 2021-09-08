Bill “W. E.” Stevens, 83, of Helena, died on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
Bill was born March 17, 1938 in Bozeman to Glen and Beth Stevens. While working for the highway crew near Lima in the summer of 1958, he met and later married Marilyn Raddatz. After graduating from college, the family moved several times until an opportunity presented itself and they purchased the Shop Rite grocery store in Boulder.
During this time he discovered his passion for woodworking. He had a quick sense of humour and would often follow a mistake with a funny quip such as, “I cut it twice and it’s still too short”.
In 1990, Bill, along with his parents, fulfilled a dream by purchasing land on Hauser Lake. He then spent every weekend for the next 10 years transforming that little acre of undeveloped land into a retirement home which included a massive woodworking room. In that room, he lived out that passion for woodworking and created many gifts for children and grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his son Andrew “Andy” Stevens, his parents, sister Donna (Pribnow), brother Gary and son-in-law Robert “Bob” Hert.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marilyn; daughter Kelly; son Mark; sister,Glenda; and three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
