Beverly Ann Ford died at Bear Grass Suites in Boulder on October 16, 2020, at the age of 92 years, 11 months.
She was born on November 8, 1927, in Rochester, MN, to Albert and Irva Curtis. Beverly married Charles Ford of Plainview, MN, on May 20, 1948.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ford, and son, Tim Ford. She survived by her children: Maureen (Tom), Mary (John), Char (Ron), Pat (Connie), Mike, Carol (Ben), Dennis (Jane), Janet (Craig), John, Julie, Karen (Jack), and daughter-in-law Jeanine. She is also survived by 28 grandkids, 29 great-grandkids, and two great-great-grandkids.
Beverly worked as a volunteer for the grandparents program at Boulder Elementary School for many years. She touched so many lives in Boulder and was known to many as “Grandma Bev.” Beverly was a member of St. Catherine’s Catholic Church and St. Catherine’s Women’s Bible Study group.
Grandma was so many things: thoughtful, grateful, kind, giving — and above all else, she had an abundance of unconditional love for everyone. Mom taught us the importance of family and faith.
Services for Beverly will be held at a later date in 2021. Memorials may be sent in her name to St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, P.O. Box 205, Boulder, MT 59632, or to a charity of choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.