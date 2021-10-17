Becky Leigh Benson was surrounded by her family when she passed away peacefully in the afternoon on October 7 at St. Peter’s Hospital.
Becky was born in Helena on October 25, 1964 to Harold and Lorna Barry. She attended Montana City Elementary School and attended Jefferson High School for her first three years and graduated from Helena High School.
Becky joined the National Guard when she was 18 and served for 10 years, achieving the rank of sergeant. Her first marriage was to Tim Grove in Germany; they were blessed with their daughter Shelbi in 1992.
She met her second husband, Mike, while serving in the National Guard at Fort Harrison in Helena. They were married on a beautiful fall day, September 25, 1993 in Clancy. They made their home on top of the mountain in 1994 with her daughter Shelbi. In 1999 they were blessed with their second daughter, Kahsiah.
Becky loved spending time with her family and friends while camping or going for side-by-side rides in the mountains, especially in the fall, which was her favorite time of year. She also loved cheering on the Griz football team at the Washington-Grizzly Stadium. You could often find her behind the wheel of a ‘57 Chevy or a 1963 Ford Falcon. She loved her family pets and grand-kitties. For each holiday you could find her driveway and house in Clancy decorated for the occasion, and there would be an excellent meal waiting inside.
Becky drove a school bus for Clancy Elementary School for 12 years before owning a small mechanic repair business with her husband, Mike.
Becky was greeted in Heaven by her grandparents; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Benson; father-in-law Donald Casey; and niece Karrah Barry-Dion.
She is survived by her husband, Mike; children Shelbi Grove and Kahsiah Benson (Ryan); step-daughter Erin Payne (Shawn); step-son Lane Grove (Jessi); parents Harold and Lorna Barry; father-in-law Robert Benson; brother Todd Barry (Leslie); sister Vicki Barry-Dion (Wayne); brother Troy Barry (Michelle); sisters-in-law Vicki Gruber (Jim), Mary Bair (Bill), and Debbie LaRue (Dean); brother-in-law Pat Bercier; nieces and nephews Cami Robson (Greg), Marci Parks (Chad), Nic Bair (Vicki), Cori Barry (Chris), Colin Barry-Dion (Alexis), Lance LaRue, Keeley Barry, Shane LaRue (Nicole), Teagon Barry, and Ethan Barry; great nieces and nephews Dominic Bair, J.P. Robson, Will Robson, Luke Robson, Braden Barry, Cate Barry, Dawson Parks, Kyli Barry, Alli Parks, Jaci Barry, Matti Parks, and Cade Parks; as well as extended family and friends.
A private burial will be held for her family at Fort Harrison Cemetery at a later date. Memorials and donations in her name may be sent to Life Covenant Church or Intermountain Children Services in lieu of flowers.
