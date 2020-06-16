Anne Marie Groeneveld passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020 in Sheridan, Montana.
Anne was born on September 6, 1936 in Helena, Montana to parents Edward & Elizabeth McCauley. She was raised by her parents along with three older brothers, Tom, Mick, and Don on a ranch in the Boulder Valley, Montana. While growing up in the Boulder area, Anne ran for and won the Jefferson County Rodeo Queen competition, something that she was proud of all her life. She was also involved with the Jefferson County 4-H program and showed animals in both Boulder and Twin Bridges.
Anne lived in Boulder until meeting and marrying Don Miller, a Deputy with the Silver Bow County Sheriff’s Department. After marrying, Don took a position as a police officer in Anchorage, Alaska. The couple spent about two years in Alaska. Don once again took a position with the Silver Bow County Sheriff’s Department and the couple moved back to Butte, Montana. Together they had three children, Hallie, Theresa, and Harold. After Don retired from the Sheriff’s Department due to health issues the family moved to Hamilton, Montana in 1967. Shortly after moving to Hamilton, Don passed away.
Anne remained in Hamilton and met Les Groeneveld. The two were married on August 22, 1970. They were married until the passing of Les in 2016.
In the 1970’s, Anne was a proud member of the Bitterroot Mountettes Equestrian Drill Team. She was on the team when the Mountettes won the Montana state equine drill team competition. Being part of the Mountettes would bring her lifelong friends. She also was a member of the Happy Saddle Tramps riding club and enjoyed the horse rides into the beautiful Bitterroot Mountains.
Anne was also involved with the Ravalli County 4-H program. She helped start and eventually become the leader of the Southside Roadrunners 4-H club. Anne loved her horses and Aussie dogs. Anne also worked for the Ravalli County Justice of the Peace as a secretary. This position seemed to keep her children in line, as she would later joke.
Anne moved to Sheridan in 2016 to be close to her daughter and son-in-law, Theresa & Steve Hamilton.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Elizabeth McCauley; her brothers and sister-in laws, Tom and Eve McCauley, Mick and Margy McCauley, Don and June McCauley and James (who passed away as a child). She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Don Miller and Les Groeneveld and daughter Hallie Toavs.
Anne is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Theresa & Steve Hamilton (Twin Bridges) and son and daughter-in-law, Harold and Sharon Miller (Liberty Lake, Washington). She is also survived by her grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to extend their utmost gratitude to the Tobacco Root Mountain Care Center for taking excellent care of Anne. A family memorial will be planned at a future date. Rest in peace Mom and we hope that heaven is full of M&M’s.
