Andrew “Andy” Maphies, 68, passed away in Montana City on October 30 following a short battle with cancer.
Andy was born October 23, 1952 in Helena to Charles and Margaret Maphies. He lived in the Helena/Clancy area all of his life.
He worked in many local restaurants, including Yatsons, Papa Rays, Montana City Grill and Chubbys. He also had a lawn mowing service for several years. Through his occupations he met many people, many of whom became longtime friends.
Andy was a very generous and caring person as well as a very loyal and dedicated employee. He was known for his Chinese food. He always brought his Chinese pork to family gatherings as well as many special occasions for others. He loved making other people happy.
Andy was preceded in death by his parents and grandmother Maxine Hensley as well as two great nieces. He is survived by his daughters Andrea Maphies and Jody Sanchez-Hill and four Grandchildren; brothers Leo, Bob (Marilyn), and Joe (Margie); sisters Joann (Mace) Shouler, Deb (Dean) Whitbeck, Nina (Loren) Ellery, and Jennifer (Mike) Romine; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins.
Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Hospice of St. Peters, 2475 Broadway, Helena, MT 59601 or a memorial of your choice.
Please visit www.SimpleCremationMT.com for a detailed obituary or to leave a condolence or share a memory of Andy.
