Alexander (Alley Boy) Morin Haight St.Germaine sadly passed away Monday August 30 2021. He was born July 5, 1990 in Fargo, North Dakota, to Debbie Larson and Alan St.Germaine. Alex was a hard worker and had experience in many jobs including core drilling, the oil rigs, and construction.
Alex’s main passion was music. He loved all types of genres and was a very talented drummer. He had many hobbies which he loved including the outdoors and folfing. When we think of Alex and his youthful personality, Spiderman always comes to mind.
Alex is survived by his grandparents Ron and Lucille Smallarz, Kookum-Faith St.Germaine, and parents Alan St.Germaine, Debbie Larson, and stepfather John Larson. Alex has two siblings, Amanda and Amber St.Germaine, his nephew Braedon Corrigan, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Alex is preceded in death by his Moisum-Eli St.Germaine and his cousin Matthew Holland.
A remembrance for family and friends will be held Saturday, October 9 at 2 p.m. at the Basin Hall in Basin.
