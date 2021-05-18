Boulder, MT (59632)

Today

Cloudy early with showers for the afternoon hours. High 56F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Light rain early...then periods of snow late. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.