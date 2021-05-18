NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED
IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY.
TO: Leslie Miles Nelson, PO Box 1051, Whitehall, MT 59759-1051
Leslie Miles Nelson, 32 Mountain Chief Road, Whitehall, MT 59759
Randal J. Brown, Rachel Jackson and Margaret Day, 1009 Iowa, Butte, MT 59701
Randal J. Brown, PO Box 3073, Butte, MT 59702
Randal J. Brown, 350 Camp Caroline Rd., Whitehall, MT 59759
Herbert Brown, Address Unknown
Irvin J. Brown, Address Unknown
Jericho Holdings, LLC, 6004 Liebig Ave., Bronx, NY 10471
Pursuant to section 15-18-212, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
1. As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest: Leasehold Cabin located on Amended Harriet B Lode, M.S. No. 10533, as shown on Certificate of Survey Number 254076, Folio 980B, Jefferson County, Montana.
2. The property taxes became delinquent on 11/30/2017.
3. The property tax lien was attached on 8/3/2018.
4. The lien was subsequently assigned to Jericho Holdings LLC.
5. As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is: TAXES: $744.39. PENALTY:$14.90. INTEREST:$202.18. COST:$229.05. TOTAL:$1190.52
6. For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by 8/3/2021 which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.
7. If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the County Treasurer on or prior to 8/3/2021 , which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed may be issued to the assignee or county that is the possessor of the tax lien on the day following the date that the redemption period expires.
8. The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Jefferson County Treasurer, PO Box H, 201 W Centennial Ave, Boulder, MT 59632, (406) 225-4100 (Telephone).
FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN:
1. The address of the interested party is unknown.
2. The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed issuance.
3. The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.
DATED at The Bronx this May 8th 2021.
/s/ Ohad Bukai, Manager, Jericho Holdings LLC
Legal 21-058 Published in the Boulder Monitor May 19 & 26, 2021 MNAXLP
