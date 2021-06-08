NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED
If you do not respond to this notice, you will lose your property.
To: David and Susan Bristow
Todd and Courtney Atkinson
P.O. Box 555
Boulder, MT 59632
Pursuant to Section 15-18-212, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
1. As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:
06N/04W/29 COS 1730330 F462C Acres .62
Tract C, IN NW4SE4 Parcel #0000001567
2. The property taxes became delinquent on: June 1, 2018
3. The property tax lien was attached on August 3, 2018
4. The lien was subsequently assigned to William Woods
5. As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is: Taxes: $4639.03; Penalty: $92.83; Interest: $870.21; Cost: $313.90; Total: $6242.68
6. For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5 must be paid by
7. If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the County Treasurer on or prior to August 3, 2021, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed may be issued to the assignee or county that is the possessor of the tax lien on the day following the date that redemption period expires.
8. The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Terri Kunz, Treasurer, 201 W Centennial Ave, Boulder, MT 59632.
Dated at June 1, 2021
/s/ William Woods
IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY. MCA 15-18-215
Legal 21-071 Published in the Boulder Monitor June 9 & 16, 2021 MNAXLP
