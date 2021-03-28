SURVEY DISTRIBUTION MAILING NOTICE
This April, the community will be benefiting from a Montana Community Survey coordinated by the Jefferson Local Development Corporation/MSU-Extension and the Montana Economic Developers Association. The purpose of the North Jefferson Community Survey is to gather information, listen to opinions, and prioritize goals for Jefferson City, Clancy, Montana City, and Northern Jefferson County in general. The survey results will be used in conjunction with a future community review process to develop observations and recommendations that will help us create an appealing and vibrant community that supports its residents and businesses. Your identity and the information you provide will be confidential, which means neither your name nor any other identification will be used with the data.
The survey will be mailed on April 2nd to citizens residing in the following zip codes – 59634 & 59638. There will be a cover letter and paper survey with return instructions. Additionally, a post card reminder will be mailed out the middle of April. The post card also includes instructions to take the survey electronically. Responses to the survey will be accepted until May 7th. We encourage citizens to engage and participate!
For questions or comments regarding this project, please email or call Eric Seidensticker, jldcwhitehall@gmail.com, (406)-287-3282.
Legal 21-033 Published in the Boulder Monitor March 24 & 31, 2021
