Trevor Carlson
HH Evictions, Inc.
600 Central Ave., Ste. 412
P.O. Box 3703
Great Falls, MT 59403
Ph: (406) 770-3535
Fax: (406) 720-7919
Attorney for Plaintiff
IN THE JUSTICE COURT OF
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MONTANA
Christian Abbott & Vanessa St. Laurent, Plaintiffs, vs. Jasmine Streight, 107 S. Division Whitehall, MT 59759, Defendant. Cause No. CU-465-2023-110
SUMMONS
The State of Montana sends greetings to the above-named defendant(s): Jasmine Streight, 107 S. Division Whitehall, MT 59759.
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to answer the Complaint in this action, which is filed in the office of the Clerk of this Court, a copy of which is herewith served upon you. Pursuant to § 70-24-429(4), MCA (2023), you must file your Answer with the Court within five (5) business days after the service of this Summons, exclusive of the day of service. A $30.00 fee per Defendant must be accompanied by your answer.
You must also serve a copy of your answer upon the Plaintiff’s attorney, Trevor Carlson, P.O. Box 3703, Great Falls, Montana 59403.
If you fail to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court, the 9th day of August, 2023.
/s/ D. Cooper
Clerk of Justice Court
Legal 23-109 Published in the Boulder Monitor September 13, 20 & 27, 2023
MNAXLP
