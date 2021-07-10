MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Troy D. Wood, plaintiff, vs. Sylvia Van Zandt, if alive, if deceased, all unknown heirs and/or devisees of said named persons; Russell Giulio, mayor of Boulder, MT; Terri Kunz, treasurer of Jefferson County, Jefferson County, a political subdivision of the state of Montana, Montana Department of Revenue, an agency of the State of Montana, Tim Fox, attorney general, State of Montana; other persons unknown or claiming or who might claim any right, title, estate or interest in lien or encumbrance upon the Plaintiffs ownership or any cloud upon the Plaintiffs title thereto, whether such claim or possible claim be present or contingent including any claim or possible claim or dower, inchoate or accrued, defendants.
Cause No. DV-20-94
SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION
ON OTHER AND UNKNOWN
DEFENDANTS
State of Montana sends greetings to the above named, other and unknown defendants:
You are hereby summoned to answer the Complaint in this action which is filed
in the Office of the Clerk of this Court, and to file your answer and serve a copy thereof upon Plaintiff’s attorney within twenty (20) days after the service of this Summons, exclusive of the day of service, and in case of your failure to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This action is brought for the purpose of quieting title to lands situated in Jefferson County, Montana, and described as follows:
Lots 13, 14 and 15, and the East Half of Lot 12, Block 49, Elder and Parsons Addition to Boulder, Jefferson County, Montana, according to the Official map or plat thereof on file and of record in the Office of the Clerk and Recorder of said County.
Reference is made to the Complaint on file in the office of the clerk and the aboveentitled Court for full particulars.
WITNESS my hand and seal of said Court, this 30th day of June, 2021
Dorianne Woods, Clerk
/s/ Katherine Stein, Deputy Clerk
Amanda D. Hunter
David L. Vicevich
Vicevich Law P.C.
3738 Harrison Ave.
Butte, Montana 59701
Telephone: (406) 782-1111
Fax No.: (406) 782-4000
Attorney for Plaintiff
Legal 21-086 Published in the Boulder Monitor July 14, 21 & 28, 2021
MNAXLP
