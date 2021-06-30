HON. LUKE BERGER
Fifth Judicial District Court Judge
Jefferson County Courthouse
201 Centennial
Post Office Box H
Boulder, Montana 59632
(406) 225-4042
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
IN THE MATTERS OF: J.J.S., J.M.S, and N.R.S., youths in need of care.
Cause No. DN-2018-05 J.J.S.
Cause No. DN-2018-06 J.M.S.
Cause No. DN-2020-02 N.R.S.
SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION
To: Dustin Owen Sturdevant and Chantel Marie Calder.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that Petitions for Termination of Parental Rights and Permanent Legal Custody (“Petition”) regarding, J.J.S., J.M.S., and N.R.S., the children who are the subjects of the above-captioned proceedings brought pursuant to Title 41, Chapter 3 of the Montana Code Annotated, have been filed in Cause Nos. DN-2018-05, DN-2018-06, and DN-2020-02, in Montana Fifth Judicial District Court, in Jefferson County, by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, Child and Family Services Division (CFS), located at 700 Casey St., Butte, MT 59701.
The Petition requests that CFS be granted the following relief: termination of parental rights and permanent legal custody. A copy of the Petition is filed with the Clerk of District Court for Jefferson County, (406) 225-4042, and is hereby served upon you at this time.
The children who are the subject of the proceedings are: J.J.S., born on September 12, 2017 in Missoula, MT; J.M.S., born on September 12, 2017 in Missoula, MT; and N.R.S., born on July 7, 2019, in Missoula, MT. The children’s mother is Chantel Marie Calder. The children’s father is Dustin Owen Sturdevant.
NOW, THEREFORE, YOU ARE HEREBY DIRECTED to appear at the hearing regarding the Petition that is set on August 25, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, located at 201 W Centennial Ave, Boulder, MT 59632, and there to show cause, if any you may have, why CFS should not be granted the relief requested in the Petitions.
NOTICE: Your failure to appear at the hearing will constitute a denial of interest in the children, J.J.S., J.M.S., and N.R.S., which denial may result, without further notice of the proceedings or any subsequent proceedings, in judgment by default being entered for the relief requested in the Petitions.
You have the right to be represented by an attorney in these proceedings. If you are unable to afford an attorney, the Court will have an attorney appointed to represent you.
WITNESS my hand and the Seal of this Court this 17th day of June, 2021.
(SEAL)Dorianne Woods
Clerk of District Court
By: /s/ Kathy Stein
Deputy Clerk
Legal 21-083 Published in the Boulder Monitor June 30 and July 7 & 14, 2021
MNAXLP
