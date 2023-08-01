David L. Vicevich
Vicevich Law
3738 Harrison Ave.
Butte, MT 59701
Telephone: (406) 782-1111
Fax No.: (406) 782-4000
State Bar of Montana Nos. 4791
Attorneys for Plaintiffs
IN THE FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT IN AND FOR THE
STATE OF MONTANA,
COUNTY OF JEFFERSON
Mark W. Nelson and Teri S. Nelson, Plaintiffs, v. Reva J. Capps, deceased, and all unknown heirs; Rose L. Riley, deceased, and all unknown heirs; Terri Kunz, treasurer of Jefferson County, Montana; Jefferson County, a political subdivision of the State of Montana; Montana Department of Revenue; the State of Montana; and all other persons, unknown, claiming or who might claim any right, title, estate or interest in or lien or encumbrance upon the real estate described in Plaintiff’s Complaint, or any part thereof, adverse to Plaintiff’s title thereto, whether such claim or possible claim be present or contingent, including any claim or possible claim of dower, inchoate or accrued, Defendants. Cause No. DV-22-2023-0017-QT
SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION
State of Montana sends greetings to Reva J. Capps, deceased, and all unknown heirs; and Rose L. Riley, deceased, and all unknown heirs:
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to answer the Complaint in this action which is filed in the Office of the Clerk of this Court, and to file your answer and serve a copy thereof upon
Plaintiffs’ attorney within twenty (21) days after the service of this Summons, exclusive of the day of service, and in case of your failure to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the Complaint. This action is brought for the purpose of partitioning lands situated in Jefferson County, MT, and described as follows:
Tract 13 of Certificate of Survey No. 132083, Folio 256A, located in the Sl/2SE1/4NW1/4 of Section 15, Township 3 North, Range 4 West. P.M.M.
Reference is made to the Complaint on file in the office of the clerk and the above- entitled Court for full particulars.
WITNESS my hand and seal of said Court, this 25th day of July 2023.
Dorianne Woods, Clerk
By: /s/ Kathy Stein, Deputy Clerk
David L. Vicevich
Vicevich Law
3738 Harrison Ave.
Butte, MT 59701
Telephone: (406) 782-1111
Fax No.: (406) 782-4000
State Bar of Montana Nos. 4791
Attorney for Plaintiffs
Legal 23-083 Published in the Boulder Monitor August 2, 9 & 16 2023
MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.