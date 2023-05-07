Lori A. Harshbarger
Kylee A. Gibson
Harshbarger Law Firm
P.O. Box 445
204 S Main St
Twin Bridges, MT 59754
Tel: (406) 684-5001
Fax: (406) 684-5116
Email: lori@harshbargerlawfirm.com
Attorneys for Plaintiffs
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
John G. Mansanti and Margaret M. Mansanti, Plaintiff, vs.
Glen L. Drake, heirs and devisees of Glen L. Drake, Keith H. Stokes, heirs and devisees of Keith H. Stokes, D. Dwight Capp, heirs and devisees of D. Dwight Capp, Sidney D. Smith, heirs and devisees of Sidney D. Smith, Northwest Land Exchange, unknown owners, Jefferson County Treasurer, Montana Department of Revenue, unknown owners, all unknown successors and assigns of any such defendants; and all other persons unknown, claiming or who might claim any right, title, estate or interest in, or lien or encumbrance upon the personal property described in the Complaint, or any thereof, adverse to Plaintiff’s ownership, or any cloud upon Plaintiffs’ title thereto, whether such claim or possible claim be present or contingent, including any claim or possible claim of dower, inchoate or accrued, Defendants.
Cause No. DV-2023-37
SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION
A lawsuit has been filed against you.
Within 21 days after service of this Summons on you, you must serve on the Plaintiffs an answer to the attached Complaint or a motion under Rule 12 of the Montana Rules of Civil Procedure. Do not include the day you were served in your calculation of time. The answer or motion must be served on the Plaintiffs’ attorney, whose name and address are listed above.
If you fail to respond, judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
You also must file your answer or motion with the Court.
This action is brought to quiet title to real property situated in Jefferson County, Montana, and described as follows:
Elk Ridge II, Parcel #9, also known as the S 1⁄2 of the SE 1⁄4 of the SW1⁄4 of the SW1⁄4 Section 22, TWP 3N, RGE 4W, P.M.M., Jefferson County, Montana.
DATED this 24th day of April, 2023. Dorianne Woods,
Clerk of District Court
By: Deanna Brulla, Clerk/Deputy Clerk
Legal 23-044 Published in the Boulder Monitor May 3, 10 & 17 2023
MNAXLP
