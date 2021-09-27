Patrick T. Gallagher
Denny K. Palmer
Wall, McLean & Gallagher, PLLC
P.O. Box 1713
Helena, MT 59624
(406) 442-1054
Attorneys for Plaintiffs
Montana Fifth Judicial District Court, Jefferson CountY
Summons for Publication
Cause No. DV-2021-22
Elizabeth B. Lyon, individually and as personal representative for the Estate of Thomas C. Lyon, deceased, Plaintiffs,vs. the unknown heirs and devisees of Glen L. Drake, deceased; Leslie Jo Drake, a known heir of Glen L. Drake, deceased; Glen Curtis Drake, a known heir of Glen L. Drake, deceased; Charles Marshal Drake, a known heir of Glen l. Drake, deceased; Jeffrey Thomas Drake, a known heir of Glen L. Drake, deceased; Joel Victor Drake, a known heir of glen l. Drake, deceased; Patricia Katherine Spurzem f/k/a Patricia Katherine Drake, a known heir of Glen L. Drake, deceased; Carl Lyman Drake, a known heir of Glen L. Drake, deceased; the unknown heirs and devisees of Keith H. Stokes, deceased; David L. Jackson, as personal representative for the Estate of Keith H. Stokes; Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Wells Fargo Bank Private Client Services, as Trustee of the Grandchildren’s Trust Agreement dated October 4, 1993, a known devisee of Keith H. Stokes, deceased; the unknown heirs and devisees of Sidney d. Smith, deceased; Nancy Smith, a known devisee of Sidney D. Smith, deceased; Curtis Smith, a known heir of Sidney D. Smith, deceased; Shawna Smith, a known heir of Sidney D. Smith, deceased; Deidre Smith, a known heir of Sidney D. Smith, deceased; Brandon Smith, a known heir of Sidney D. Smith, deceased; Kristy Smith, a known heir of Sidney D. Smith, deceased; Jill Smith, a known heir of Sidney D. Smith, deceased, the unknown heirs and devisees of Dennis D. Capp, deceased; Daniella Labonta Harrington f/k/a Daniella Labonta Capp, individually and as Personal Representative for the Estate of Dennis Dwight Capp; Northwest Land Exchange, Inc.; the unknown distributees, officers, shareholders, successors, or assigns of Northwest Land Exchange, Inc.; County of Jefferson, a political subdivision of the State of Montana; and all other persons, unknown, claiming or who might claim any right, title, estate, or interest in or lien or encumbrance upon the real property described in the complaint adverse to plaintiffs’ ownership or any cloud upon plaintiffs’ title, whether the claim or possible claim is present or contingent, defendants.
The State of Montana to Joel Victor Drake, a known heir of Glen L. Drake, deceased, to the above-named defendants and to all other persons, unknown, greetings:
You are hereby summoned to answer the Verified Complaint in this action which is filed in, and available from, the Jefferson County Clerk of District Court, and to file your answer and serve a copy thereof upon plaintiffs’ attorney within twenty-one (21) days after the service of this Summons, exclusive of the day of service; and in case of your failure to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the Verified Complaint.
This action is brought for the purpose of quieting title to the following real property, situated in the County of Jefferson, State of Montana, and more particularly described as follows, to wit:
Lot 14 of Elk Ridge Ranchettes II, Certificate of Survey Number 132084, Folio 256B, located in the N1/2SE1/4NW1/4 of Section 22, Township 3 North, Range 4 West, P.M.M., Jefferson County, Montana, and
Lot 15 of Elk Ridge Ranchettes II, Certificate of Survey Number 132084, Folio 256B, located in the S1/2NE1/4NW1/4 of Section 22, Township 3 North, Range 4 West, P.M.M., Jefferson County, Montana.
Witness my hand and the seal of said Court this 14th day of September 2021.
Dorianne Woods, Clerk of Court
By /s/ Dorianne Woods, Deputy Clerk
Legal 21-120 Published in the Boulder Monitor September 29 and October 6 & 13, 2021 MNAXLP
