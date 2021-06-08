Joseph D. Houston
Jones & Associates, PLLC
Attorneys at Law
2625 Dearborn Avenue, Ste. 102
Missoula, MT 59804
(406) 541-3333
Attorneys for Plaintiffs
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Rory H. Baumgartner and Kristine A. Baumgartner, Successor Trustees of The Raymond E. Levra Living Trust, Plaintiffs, v. Raymond E. Levra, Estate Of Raymond E. Levra, their heirs, successors and assigns, and all unknown owners, unknown heirs, or any unknown devisees of any deceased person, and all other persons, unknown, claiming or who might claim any right, title, estate or interest in or lien or encumbrance upon the real property described in the complaint adverse to Plaintiffs’ ownership or any cloud upon Plaintiffs’ title thereto, whether such claim or possible claim be present or contingent, Defendants.
Cause No. DV-2021-29
SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF MONTANA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS, GREETINGS: You are hereby summoned to answer the Complaint to Quiet Title in this Action which is filed with the above-named Court, a copy of which is served upon you, and to file your written answer with the Court and serve a copy thereof upon Plaintiffs’ attorney within twenty-one (21) days after service of this Summons for Publication, or such other period as may be specified by law, exclusive of the day of service. Your failure to appear or answer will result in judgment against you by default for the relief demanded in the Complaint. A filing fee must accompany the answer. This action is brought for the purpose of quieting title the following-described real property located in Jefferson County, Montana:
Nelson Lode Mining Claim, Mineral Survey No. 768, situated in Sections 3 and 4, Township 7 North, Range 4 West, M.P.M., Jefferson County, Montana, containing 6.22 acres, more or less.
Dated this 2nd day of June, 2021.
Dorianne Woods
By:_/s/ Katherine Stein
Deputy Clerk
Legal 21-072 Published in the Boulder Monitor June 9, 16 & 23, 2021
MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.